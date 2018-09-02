PDD lineman electrocuted to death in Anantnag, other critical

Rising Kashmir NewsAnantnag:
An employee of Power Development Department (PDD) Kashmir was electrocuted to death and another received serious burn injuries at Dialgam village of Anantnag on Saturday.
Locals from Dialgam informed that two line men of PDD got electrocuted at Hargam Dialgam while repairing a snapped conductor in the morning.
The duo were shifted to district hospital Anantnag where one, Mohammad Khalil Itoo, a resident of Khashipora Damhaal succumbed.
The other, Ghulam Mohammad Misger, a resident of Dialgam is said to be under treatment. The local residents blamed PDD's negligence for the accident.
Superintendent engineer PDD for Anantnag, Ghulam Rasool said that they have taken a cognizance of the incident and put concerned junior engineer and inspector under suspension.
He also said that a report has been asked for concerned executive engineer regarding the incident.
Giving details about the incident the officer said that preliminary reports suggest that the line man had disconnected supply of the snapped conductor but while rectifying it the conductor came in contact with live overlying feeder which is being supplied from other side.