PDD launches BillSahuliyat-Go Android Mobile App

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 01:
Jammu & Kashmir Power Development Department (PDD) today launched Android Mobile App for facilitating online electricity bill payment and other consumer-oriented services under the Billsahuliyat initiative of J&K Power Development Department.
BillSahuliyat GoAndroid Mobile App provides an option for consumers to pay through any debit or credit card, besides Internet banking of 53 major banks. The App also provides a flexible option of part payment and advance payment. The App has been developed by the in-house software development team of JKPDD IT Division Srinagar. The App can be downloaded from Google Play Store.
Commissioner Secretary PDD Hirdesh Kumar, while launching the App, said that the department is committed to keep pace with advances in the digital age and the App will promote transparency by way of extending Digital Self Services to its consumers. He also suggested the department to launch Apple IOS version of the App for the benefit of Apple phone users.
The other key features of the App are access to the latest bill and payments, six months bill details, payment history and consumption history from a mobile device.
On first registration, the consumer will receive notification through SMS and email regarding bills, payments and receipts.
“Often consumers complain of late delivery of the hard copy of electricity bills. This App shall provide the bill to the consumer as soon it is generated on our servers” Chief Engineer EM&RE Wing Kashmir Hashmat Qazi said.
The launch function was attended by Development Commissioner J&K PDD, Avinash Dubey, Chief Engineers and Superintending Engineers of various JKPDD Wings and CEO of IT, A&V Division Kashmir.