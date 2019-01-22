PDD is movement and mission: Mehbooba

Srinagar:
Describing the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as a “mission”, Party president and former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti on Monday asserted that PDP didn’t come into being for the purpose of securing power but to get Jammu & Kashmir out of the crisis that has consumed many generations of the state.
“We have always stood to safe guard the interests of the people of the state and unwavering support of our people saw us usher in landmark developments like opening of Srinagar-Muzaffarabad & Poonch Rawlakote roads, Cross-LoC trade, impetus in Indo-pak dialogue process, unilateral ceasefire by the security forces in the state, quashing almost 1200 FIRs against youth registered since 2008 to name a few” she said.
Welcoming a young social-political activist Muhammad Yaseen from Chadoora into the party fold, she underlined that the agenda of peace and reconciliation as envisaged by late Mufti Muhammad Syeed is attracting youth who are being given a chance to write their own destiny. Muhammad Yaseen, a young social-Political activist from Chadoora, Budgam joined the party along with hundreds of his supporters. Yaseen lauded Miss Mufti for the uncompromising character she has shown in the face of all adversities.
On this occasion, Party’s General Secretaries and former ministers Ghulam Nabi Lone, Hanjura and Abdul Haq Khan, Party’s Secretary and former Minister Ashraf Mir and party’s provincial youth President Nazir Ahmad Yattoo were also present.