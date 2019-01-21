About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

PDD inspector electrocuted to death in Sheeri Baramulla

Published at January 21, 2019 04:31 PM 0Comment(s)384views


PDD inspector electrocuted to death in Sheeri Baramulla

Noor ul Haq

Baramulla

A Power Development Department (PDD) employee died due to electric shock while repairing a transmission line in Sheeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.

 

A PDD employee said that Muhammad Sultan was electrocuted while fixing an electric fault at Sheeri receiving station on Monday morning.

“He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead ,” the PDD employee said.


Sultan, who was working as an inspector with the PDD had reportedly received 95 per burn injuries in the incident.


A case has been registered at police station Sheeri in this regard.

 

“We are ascertaining the facts. We don't know whether he was using safety gears while repairing the line or not,” a PDD official said.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top