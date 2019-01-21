PDD inspector electrocuted to death in Sheeri Baramulla

Noor ul HaqBaramulla
A Power Development Department (PDD) employee died due to electric shock while repairing a transmission line in Sheeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.
A PDD employee said that Muhammad Sultan was electrocuted while fixing an electric fault at Sheeri receiving station on Monday morning.
“He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead ,” the PDD employee said.
Sultan, who was working as an inspector with the PDD had reportedly received 95 per burn injuries in the incident.
A case has been registered at police station Sheeri in this regard.
“We are ascertaining the facts. We don't know whether he was using safety gears while repairing the line or not,” a PDD official said.