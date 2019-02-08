PDD fails to reinstall damaged transformers even after one month: Altaf

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 07
: Senior National Conference leader and former MLA Kangan Mian Altaf Ahmed have urged the administration to gear up its men and machinery and be responsive to the issues of people arisen after snowfall particularly in rural and far off areas.
In a statement on Thursday, Mian Altaf said that the people are facing immense hardships due to non-availability of electricity, water supply and non-clearance of roads in Kangan constituency.
"Due to the snowfall, the people are facing immense hardships," adding that about two dozen families from Ramwari area of Gund who have been evacuated from an avalanche-prone area should be provided blankets and ration to eat" Mian Altaf added.
"Many areas in Kangan constituency are reeling under darkness for last more than a month as the transformers in these areas have got damaged and are lying in workshops for want of repairement," adding that the delay is causing inconvenience and hardships to the people in this harsh winter," the statement said.
He said that the PDD has failed to repair and install back these transformers to restore power supply even after one month now.
Mian Altaf urged the administration to remain alert and activate fully the response mechanism to deal with the situation having arisen from the inclement weather situation and that all line departments particularly MED, PWD, PHE, PDD and Health are on the ground in efforts to restore the affected services.