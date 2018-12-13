PDD fails to implement its own curtailment schedule

Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Dec 12:
The failure of Power Development Department (PDD) to follow its own power curtailment schedule has created a lot of inconvenience for the people to deal with chilling winter.
On November 20, the PDD issued a schedule for electricity curtailment ranging from six to 16 hours daily for different areas.
However, in most parts of Kashmir, including the capital city of Srinagar, people are pouring in with complaints about irregular power cuts in their respective areas in addition to the scheduled power curtailments.
The residents from several localities of non-metered areas from uptown Srinagar criticised the government for not maintaining the power curtailment schedule.
As per the schedule, there will be six-hour power curtailment in metered areas of Srinagar and Budgam districts and nine-hour power cuts in non-metered areas.
ZaroonMurtaza of Athwajan Srinagar said electric supply was playing “hide and seek”.
“Actually there is no such thing called power curtailment schedule. It is a cruel joke,” Murtaza said. “In the name of nine-hour curtailments a day, we generally witness 12-hour power shutdown.”
The situation is no better in metered areas.
Mehboob-ul-Hassan Chowdhary from Fazal-ul-Haq Colony, Batapora, Hazratbal said despite being a metered area, they were witnessing power curtailments up to nine hours.
“As per the PDD schedule, the metered areas were supposed to have six-hour power curtailment a day but instead we are witnessing power curtailment upto nine hours on a daily basis,” Chowdhary said.
Similar complaints of unscheduled power curtailments have been received from rural areas of Kashmir.
As per the schedule, south Kashmir’s Pulwama and Shopian district would witness 6-8 hour power curtailment during the day.
The average power curtailment in south Kashmir’s Kulgam and Anantnag would be 6 hours in metered areas and 10 hour in non-metered areas.
The metered areas of north Kashmir’s Baramulla and Kupwara districts face 9-hour power cuts which increase to 12-hours in non-metered areas.
Another district, Bandipora would face 10-hour power cuts in metered areas and 14-hour in non-metered areas.
The metered areas of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district would face 6-hour power cuts in metered areas and 12-hour in non-metered areas.
However, residents from various areas of south and north Kashmir said PDD was not following the prescribed schedule.
According to the PDD, the peak requirement jumps to 2100 MW in the winter months but only 1300 MW of electricity is available for distribution.
Chief Engineer PDD, Kashmir, HashmatQazi said the department was strictly following the power schedule.
“The unscheduled power cuts only happen when there is an extreme load on power stations. So, if people will use electricity modestly, they will receive power as per schedule,” he said.
Qazi said only today due to some snag in Zainakot grid station, the power supply was interrupted in some areas of the city.
The government is all set to utilise Alistang transmission line that would generate additional 300 MWs of electricity to overcome the power-deficit in the Valley.