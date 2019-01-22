PDD employee receives burn injuries while repairing power line in Gund Ganderbal

Umar RainaGanderbal
A PDD employee on Tuesday received burn injuries while repairing a power supply line in Haknar are of Gund in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.
According to reports the injured lineman who has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Ganie son Mohd Ismail Ganie, a resident of Fraw Gund, received burn injuries when he came in contact with a live wire while repairing a supply line at Haknar area.
AEE, PDD Nisar Ahmad while confirming the incident told Rising Kashmir that Imtiyaz received minor injuries and was immediately hospitalized at PHC Gund.
He also said that a doctor has advised Imtiyaz to be taken to SKIMS Soura for further treatment.