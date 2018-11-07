PDD employee electrocuted in Pulwama

Rising Kashmir NewsPulwama :
A causaul employee of power developement department was electrocuted on Tuesday eveningn in Bandzoo village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district.
Shabir Ahmad Sofi son of Ali Mohammad Sofi, a resident of washbugh Pulwama, was electrocuted while restoring power supply line at Bandzoo, a colleague informed.
He said that the casual labourer was on an electric pole when accidentally he came in contact with a live wire. He received a shock as result of which he fell down.
The injured person was rushed to district hospital Pulwama where doctors said that he has burn injury in the elbow and external head injury.
After stabilizing the patient he was referred him to SMHS for assessment, the doctors said.