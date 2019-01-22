PDD employee electrocuted in Baramulla

Noor ul HaqBaramulla, January 21:
A Power Development Department (PDD) employee died due to electric shock while repairing a transmission line in Sheeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.
A PDD employee said that Muhammad Sultan received an electric shock while fixing a fault at Sheeri receiving station on Monday morning.
“He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead ,” the PDD employee said.
Sultan, who was working as an inspector with the PDD had reportedly received 95 per burn injuries in the incident.
A case has been registered at police station Sheeri in this regard.
The incident has once again raised question mark regarding proper safety gears used by PDD employees while dealing with electric faults.
A PDD official said preliminary reports suggest that Mohammad Sultan, a resident of Sheeri in Baramulla, received an electric shock when he was repairing a live wire.
“We are ascertaining the facts. We don't know whether he was using safety gears while repairing the line or not,” he said.