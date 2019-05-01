PDD assures payment of liabilities to SSI units soon

May 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Electric M&RE Wing Power Development Department, J&K on Tuesday assured Small Scale Industry Units liability for material supplied for SAUBHAGYA works shall be cleared fully in the month of May, 2019 after the approval of recasted DPRs.

In an official handout, It has hailed the SSI units for extending their cooperation in timely supply of material on deferred payment through SICOP or P&MM Wing of PDD due to which department was successful in timely completion of 100% electrification of Households under Centrally sponsored Scheme 'SAUBHAGYA' and also brought laurels to the State by winning first prize in it's category.

It stated that the Part payment of material has already been released in favour of SICOP and P&MM Wing but there has been some delay in releasing balance payment as department, while executing SAUBHAGYA works, has also executed certain parameters of works covered under other Centrally sponsored schemes like DDUGJY.

“There has been some variations in parameters of SAUBHAGYA as well for which a revised DPRs are required to be prepared and get approval from Ministry of Power, Government of India. Power Development Department has already taken up the work of recasting of these DPRs and its approval from Ministry of Power is expected shortly”, it informed.

