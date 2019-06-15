PDD announces power shutdown

June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Office of Power Controller, Kashmir province, PDD Bemina Friday informed that in order to carry put laying of conductor for circuit IInd, 33 kV Ahmadpora-Magam Line would be shut down on 16-06-2019 from 11;00 am to 5.00 pm.

The power supply to the area fed from the line and concerned receiving stations shall remain affected on the given date and time.