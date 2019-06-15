About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

PDD announces power shutdown

 The Office of Power Controller, Kashmir province, PDD Bemina Friday informed that in order to carry put laying of conductor for circuit IInd, 33 kV Ahmadpora-Magam Line would be shut down on 16-06-2019 from 11;00 am to 5.00 pm.
The power supply to the area fed from the line and concerned receiving stations shall remain affected on the given date and time.

 

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

PDD announces power shutdown

              

 The Office of Power Controller, Kashmir province, PDD Bemina Friday informed that in order to carry put laying of conductor for circuit IInd, 33 kV Ahmadpora-Magam Line would be shut down on 16-06-2019 from 11;00 am to 5.00 pm.
The power supply to the area fed from the line and concerned receiving stations shall remain affected on the given date and time.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;