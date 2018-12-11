PCPG meetings held at police station Zadibal, Lal Bazar

Srinagar, Dec 10:
To strengthen the Police Public relations and to seek cooperation of public for better output in prevention and detection of crimes in the society, PCPG meetings were held in respective police stations of Zadibal and Lal Bazar.
A number of respectable citizens attended the meeting and they raised various issues confronted by them in their respective areas.
The grievances of all the participants were heard patiently and they were assured that their genuine demands will be communicated to the senior officers for redressal.
Cooperation was sought from the participants in maintaining peace and tranquillity and in the eradication of social crimes from the area.