PCPG meetings held at Nishat, R M Bagh police stations

Srinagar, Dec 28:

PCPG (Police Community Partnership Group) meetings were held at Police Station Nishat and R. M. Bagh on Friday. A number of citizens of the adjacent areas participated in the meetings.
The meetings were presided over by SDPO Nehru Park, P D Nitya, along with the respective SHOs of Nishat and R. M. Bagh.
The participants highlighted various issues of public importance pertaining to police & civil administration.
Referring to the issues highlighted by the participants, the officers assured them that issues pertaining to police will be solved in shortest possible time and the rest will be taken up with the civil administration for their redressal on priority.
The officers also sought the cooperation of the participants to eradicate social crimes and maintenance of peace and tranquility in the area.

 

