PCPG meeting held at Rainawari

Srinagar, July 29:
Continuing its efforts to bring hearts closer, police organized a Police Community Partnership Group meeting at Police Station Rainawari on Sunday. The meeting was chaired by SHO Rainawari, Aijaz Ahmad Parray.
Respectable citizens of Jogilankar area participated in the meeting. Various issues pertaining to police and civil administration were discussed during the meeting.
The chairing officer while referring to the issues assured the participants that the issues pertaining to police will be solved in shortest possible time while other issues will be taken up with the concerned departments for their early redressal.