PCPG meeting held at Parimpora

April 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A police-public meeting was held at police station Parimpora which was attended by the respectable citizens of village Durbal and Hanjik.

The meeting was chaired by SHO Police Station Parimpora and during the meeting various issues of public importance pertaining to police as well as civil administration were raised.

Referring to the issues highlighted by the participants SHO Parimpora assured them that issues pertaining to police will be solved in shortest possible time & the rest will be taken up with the civil administration for their redressal on priority.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks.