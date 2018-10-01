PCPG meeting held at Mohalla Mumkhan Rainawari

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 30:
A Police Community Partnership Group (PCPG) meeting was held at Mohalla Mumkhan Badamwari on Sunday. SDPO Khanyar, Raja Zuhaib accompanied by SHO Police Station Rainawari Aijaz Ahmad took the meeting which was attended by people of the adjacent areas.
The participants highlighted various issues of public importance like macdamisation of link road from Badamwari to Mohalla Mumkhan and sought speedy work of under construction drain.
Referring to the issues highlighted by the participants, the inhabitants were assured by SDPO Khanyar & SHO Rainawari that issues pertaining to police will be solved in shortest possible time & the rest will be taken up with the civil administration for their redressal on priority.
Concerned officers also sought the cooperation of the participants to maintain peaceful atmosphere in the area.