PCPG meeting held at M R Gunj

May 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A Police Public meeting was held at Police Station M.R.Gunj which was attended by respective citizens and community members of the area.

The meeting was chaired by the SHO Police Station M.R. Gunj.

Various issues like drug menace, encroachment on roads, market checking in the area were discussed in the meeting.

Officer chairing the meeting assured the participants that their genuine grievances pertaining to police will be redressed on priority and those pertaining to civil administration will be communicated to the concerned departments. The meeting concluded on a positive note.