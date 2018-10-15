PCN chairman visits Kashmir Press Club, interacts with media fraternity

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 14:
Chairman Press Council of Nepal, Kishore Shrestha Sunday visited Kashmir Press Club here and interacted with the media fraternity including the office bearers of the Club led by journalists Asif Qureshi, Mairaj-ud-Din and Moazzam Mohammad.
Giving brief account of functioning of Press Council of Nepal, Shrestha said the Press in Nepal has more freedom, adding that PCN has been established to regulate media not to control media.
Member, Press Council of India (PCI), C K Nayak was also present during the interaction.
During the visit various local media associations met and informed about the problems and challenges being faced by them in Jammu and Kashmir.
Shrestha informed the local media-persons that the Press Council of Nepal is working out with DIPR-JK an arrangement to facilitate regular exchange of journalists from J&K and Nepal.
Referring to long back good relations of Nepal with Jammu and Kashmir State, the PCN Chairman said, "We want to strengthen these relations more effectively now by initiating new steps like exchange of Journalists". He said that initiative is good for journalists, saying it will help in understanding the situation in which journalists of Nepal and J&K are working, besides help in developing good professional relations.
The Media Bodies which met PCN Chairman included Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) led by Masood Hussain, Editor Kashmir Life. KEG delegation also included, Manzoor Anjum, Editor Daily Uqaab, Haroon Rashid, Editor, Nidai-e-Mashriq, Shafat Kira, Editor, Kashmir Vision and Umar Shujaat. A delegation of JK Editors Forum led by Rashid Rahil, Editor Asian Mail also met the PCN Chairman. The delegation comprised Umar Farooq, Managing Editor Rising Kashmir, Arshid Rasool Editor, Daily Gadyal, Chesfeeda Shah Editor Kashmir Scan, M Sadiq Editor Flaqi Shigaf, Arshid Mir Editor Kashmir Headlines, Mushtaq Bala Editor Kashmir Pen, Ajaz Ahmad Editor Farog-e-Kashmir and Manzoor Zahoor Bureau Chief, Daily Mashriq.