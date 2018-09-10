About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

PCI serves notice to JK Govt, CRPF, state police over photojournalist's alleged thrashing

Published at September 10, 2018 12:14 AM


Shafat Mir

Anantnag:

The Press Council of India (PCI) has served a notice to the Jammu and Kashmir government, the CRPF and the state police over an alleged thrashing of a local freelance photojournalist by the CRPF personnel.
The council has asked the state government, CRPF and police to appear before a committee in Delhi on September 25, 2018.

Aasif Shafi, a freelance journalist and native of Seer Hamdan area of Anantnag district, had lodged a complaint with PCI about his alleged beating by CRPF personnel on October 9, 2017.

“While discharging my professional duties during a shutdown some CRPF personnel prevented me from moving around and despite proving my credentials, I was severely thrashed. Not only hurting me physically they also damaged my camera,” said Aasif.

I had registered a case with the PCI after the incident and since then I have been receiving regular communication regarding the case from them, he added.

On September 5, PCI have issued a summon notice regarding this case and have asked the Chief Secretary, government of Jammu and Kashmir, the secretary Home department government of J&K, Director General (DG) of the CRPF based in New Delhi, the DG of police, J&K; SSP Anantnag and the director Information and Public Relations Department, Kashmir-to appear in person or be represented by a counsel at Soochna Bhawan, 8-CGO complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.

“You may appear before the committee in person or be represented by a counsel/representative, duly authorized in writing,” reads the notice.

 

 

