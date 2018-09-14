PCI Member CK Nayak calls on Director Information

Hails Govt’s initiative of extending Health Insurance cover to accredited journalists
Hails Govt’s initiative of extending Health Insurance cover to accredited journalists
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 13:
Press Council of India (PCI), Member C K Nayak Thursday called on Director Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Tariq Ahmad Zargar and discussed various issues pertaining to the media scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.
Director Information apprised the PCI Member in detail about the functioning of DIPR and the steps being taken by the State Government to facilitate smooth functioning and growth of the media organizations and journalist fraternity in the state.
He informed the visiting member that government recently announced Group Mediclaim Health Insurance Scheme for Accredited Journalists in the State.
Under the scheme an Accredited Journalist alongwith five members of his/her family would be covered under a health insurance cover of Rs 6 lakh per annum at the yearly premium as admissible to the State Government employees. The family will include new born babies and aged parents within the age group of zero to 100 years.
Nayak appreciated the government’s decision and hoped that DIPR will facilitate to further strengthen the amenities available to the media fraternity including institution of other welfare scheme.
He also urged the Director to initiate the process for constitution of the State Media Advisory Committee as per the recommendations of PCI.