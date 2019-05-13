About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

PCCF tours North Kashmir Forest Divisions, reviews conservation scenario

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Suresh Chugh, Sunday conducted an extensive tour of North Kashmir and held a review meeting with various officers.

The official spokesperson said Chugh inspected conifer nurseries established by forest department at Galganzra and Gulgam falling in Langate and Kehmil Forest Divisions. He was informed by Conservator of Forests, North Kashmir, Irfan Rasool that 20 lakh plants are available in various nurseries of north Kashmir.

The saplings are supplied from these departmental nurseries for the plantation to various areas. The PCCF also visited aforestation sites established under CAMPA scheme during the year 2018-19 and appreciated the work done by forest officials in Co.30/Nh/Rh and nursery works executed in Gulgam Forest Nursery. He instructed the officials to ensure proper watch and ward of plantation units so that plantation programs succeed and green cover of Kupwara district is enhanced.

The PCCF also held a separate meeting at Zangli Kupwara and reviewed the protection scenario of forests and other departmental programs. He directed the officers to remain vigilant in the field and work with synergy and coordination for ensuring forest conservation and better management.

A Chinar sapling was also planted by the PCCF at Gulgam Forest Nursery to highlight departmental efforts towards the conservation of forests.

Wasim Farooq, DFO Langate Forest Division, Aabid Nazir, DFO Kamraj Forest Division, D.P. Singh, DFO Kehmil Forest Division, Abdul Rashid, DFO Pohru, Mohammad Maqbool Baba, Wildlife Warden, North Division, Fayaz Ahmed, DFO, Social Forestry Division, Kupwara and other officers were present on the occasion.


