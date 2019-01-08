PCCF reviews working of forest divisions in Jammu region

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 7:
Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Suresh Chugh on Monday reviewed the performance of Forest Divisions of Jammu here at a meeting of concerned officers.
According to an official, the meeting reviewed division wise physical/financial achievements made under Capex Budget, District Plan and Centrally Sponsored Schemes NAP, FDA etc for the year 2018-19.
Chief Conservator of Forests, Jammu, Sameer Bharti briefed the meeting about the physical/financial targets/achievements upto ending December 2018 through a PowerPoint Presentation.
The Pr. Chief Conservator observed that the expenditure was low although physical achievements were made. He instructed the DFOs to book the expenditure to the maximum extent as per the budgetary provisions in order to achieve 100% targets on the ground.
Besides the DFOs were advised to make field visits during the course of plantation and furnish the tour dairies to the higher authorities for scrutiny. The DFOs were impressed upon to keep close check on new encroachment on forest land and take steps for the retrieval of the old encroachments, systemically and in a time bound manner. Besides, PCCF advised CCF Jammu to constitute Monitoring Committees to check the deviations, if any, made by User Agencies like PWD, PMGSY, National Highway and Railways in Forest Conservation cases. Any deviation should be taken seriously and action taken under Forest Conservation Rules, he stressed.
The PCCF also reviewed the progress on afforestation works specially in winter zones. All preparations have been made for winter plantation and around 50% of the targets have been achieved he was informed. The meeting among others was attended by Sarvesh Rai Addl. Pr. Chief Conservator of Forests CAMPA, Abdul Ghani, Chief Conservator of Forests Central, K. Ramesh Kumar, Chief Conservator of Forests Planning & Projects, S.T.B. Singh, Conservator of Forests Chenab Circle Doda, B. Mohan Das, Conservator of Forest East Circle Jammu, Dr. Jitender Kumar, Conservator of Forests West Circle Rajouri, the official added.