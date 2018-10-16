PCCF reviews functioning of Wildlife Protection deptt

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, Oct 15:
The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Suresh Chugh, on Monday reviewed functioning of the Wildlife Protection Department in Jammu.
According to an official, during the interactive meeting with Wildlife officials, the Chief Wildlife Warden was appraised about the progress and functioning of various Divisions.
Regional Wildlife Warden Jammu, Wildlife Warden Jammu, Wildlife Warden Kathua, Wildlife Warden Chenab-Kishtwar, Wildlife Warden Jambu Zoo and AEE participated in the meeting, the official said.
He said that a power-point presentation on the status of Jambu Zoo and related issues was made during the meeting. The issues regarding the works in Jambu Zoo and the status of funds came under discussion. The Wildlife Warden Jambu Zoo informed that an amount of Rs 10.85 crores has been spent on various works in Jambu Zoo till March 2018 under CAMPA.
The Chief Wildlife Warden issued instruction to resubmit the APO/ Project for funding Zoo works under the scheme languishing Project Corporation.
The PCCF later conducted the tour of the Jambu Zoo site near Nagrota along with the Chief Conservator of Forests Jammu. Said the official.