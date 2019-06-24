PCCF inspects developmental works of Ganderbal forest division

June 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF), Suresh Chugh Sunday visited Ganderbal Forest Division and inspected some of the developmental works undertaken during year 2018-19.

During the visit, he was apprised that during last year an area of 40 ha was taken up for afforestation under CAMPA in the division. The PCCF visited some of the closures raised under the scheme at Baltal where species like Juniper, Fir Spruce and Deodar have been planted.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest also inspected Nursery at Baltal where conifers like Fir and Deodar are being raised. He directed for restocking of the nursery with diverse species like Juniper and Betula.

The DFO informed that Sindh Division is implementing two special projects for raising of high altitude species viz Juniper and Betula at Malhar Hi-Tech Nursery which will later be restocked in Sonamarg and other high altitude areas. He asked the staff to use full potential of the nursery and raise quality plants for plantation during the winter plantation.

The PCCF asked the DFO to keep his staff on alert against fire and encroachment. Later the PCCF visited Baltal Base Camp to review the supply of firewood to Baltal and other transit camps enroute Shri Amarnath Yatra Shrine. He expressed satisfaction on the pace of work. He asked the DFO to complete the target at the earliest. He also visited the Domail camp and inspected the plantation closure developed under Baltal afforestration project.

Later on PCCF also took review of the working of Sindh division in which audit of Casual labours under CAMPA and allied schemes was also reviewed.

The PCCF was accompanied by the Divisional Forest Officer, Owais Mir and Range officers Sind Malik Feroz, Range Officer HQ Wasim Balkhi, Range Officer Soil Ab Rashid Lahrwal and other concerned officers.