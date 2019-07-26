PCCF chairs Technical Committee meeting of SMPB

July 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) J&K Suresh Chugh Thursday chaired a meeting of Technical Committee of State Medicinal Plant Board (SMPB) here at Forest Complex, Sheikh Bagh.

Threadbare discussions were held on action taken on first meeting agenda of SMPB, scrutiny of proposals under CSS and also proposals under National Ayush Mission. The role of Agriculture Universities, Forest Department and other Departments in Medicinal and Aromatic Plants Sector was also discussed and it was impressed upon that Forest Department would be playing a positive role in assisting the State Medicinal Plant Board in its activities to get maximum benefits from this sector in the State.

During the meeting, CEO SMPB T. Rabi Kumar informed that State Medicinal Plant Board is working with objective of policy formulation, sustainable use of medicinal plants and addressing issues related to proper marketing of medicinal plants.

Speaking on the occasion, the PCCF said that government will support development of medicinal plant sector in a big way. The PCCF emphasized for adopting a holistic approach towards strengthening of medicinal and aromatic plants sector and directed for advertising demand for proposals to be submitted by prospective growers, Institutions etc. He said that Forest Department is going to have MOU with IIIM for information and expertise sharing in medicinal plants sector. He further added that parameters for short-listing of prioritised species will be evolved with focus on availability of propagation technique, market demand, productivity and which will fetch remunerative returns to the farmers.

PCCF stressed on the involvement of JFMCs, Van Panchayats and Biodiversity Management Committees in medicinal plants sector.

PCCF said that website of SMPB will be developed soon and Eco-Task Force would be directed for doing plantation of at least 10% of MAPs in plantation units across state. Also Forest Department and SFRI will be providing quality medicinal plants for the growers cultivators, institutions etc.

CCF P. P. Singh, Joint Director, Horticulture, Kashmir L K Bali, Director, Indian Systems of Medicine J&K Dr. Phuntsoa Angchuk and other senior officers of the Forest, Agriculture, Horticulture, School Education Department and others line Departments were present in the meeting.