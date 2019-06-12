PCCF chairs SLC meeting on wood-based Industries

June 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Suresh Chugh Tuesday chaired the State Level Committee (SLC) meeting on wood-based industries here at Forest Complex.

During the meeting, pending cases for issuance of primary wood-based industry licences were discussed threadbare. To streamline the process under the “Ease of Doing Business” the strategy being adopted by the state government was also discussed. It was decided that the issuance of licences under primary wood-based industries shall be floated on-line in close association with the Industry Department of J&K. Besides, the meeting also decided that the licence fee shall also be deposited through an online portal which will be done by the Industries Department.

The SLC directed the licensing authority to monitor the functioning of units on a regular basis and monthly returns as mandated under SRO 103 of 2012 be submitted so that the units violating the norms are dealt under relevant provisions of rules and JK Forest Act. Further, it was also decided that as per Supreme Court guidelines and relevant guidelines issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, detailed review of units already installed will be conducted and a fresh assessment of raw material availability for wood-based industrial units will be conducted so that the adequacy of the number of units installed and further required is assessed.

The meeting was also attended by Vasu Yadav, Managing Director SFC, Farooq Gillani CCF Kashmir, S D Sharma, a representative from the Regional office of MoEF&CC, KhurshidKhaleel, AD representative of Directorate of Industries & Commerce, Irfan Rasool CF North, Tawheed Deva CF South, Irfan Ali Shah CF Srinagar, besides other officers.