PC will safeguard Art-370, 35A: Imran

April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Conference (PC) General Secretary and former minister, Imran Raza Ansari on Monday said that people who claim to abrogate Article 370 and 35A will have to forget the State in case they will be taking such a step.

Speaking after PC’s candidate Choudhary Zafar Khatana filed nomination papers for South Kashmir Lok Sabha constituency, Imran said the day Article 370 and 35A will be abrogated, Jammu and Kashmir will get separated from Union of India.

He said abrogating the constitution are only ‘hollow promises’ but “PC is always ready to sacrifice every drop of blood to safeguard the Article 370 and 35A.”

Imran added that nobody in Kashmir will tolerate any tampering with the constitution, saying “the constitution is our identity”.

About AFSPA and other related acts, Imran said if the situation is normalizing then there was no need of such laws in the State.

However, he while reacting to the claims of political parties ahead of elections said, “PC will only talk about the issues, it will deliver on the ground. It has been seen that people are claiming tall ahead of elections but fail to deliver on the ground.”

About dynasty rule, Imran said they have no objection if anyone wants to join politics, but it should not be backdoor. “If anybody wants to come into the politics then let them face the people. Omar Abdullah was promoted by his father Dr. Farooq Abdullah while Mehbooba Mufti as chief Minister promoted her brother in the politics,” he said.

“We have always requested Mehbooba that everything is not right, but she always listening to some people who were rejected by the people,” he said.