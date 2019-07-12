PC will kill corruption, strengthen state accountability commission if given power: Vakil

July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

People’s Conference senior vice president and former minister, Abdul Gani Vakil while emphasizing upon the anti-corruption mechanism on Thursday said that if the party comes into power, first of all, it would take concrete steps to root out corruption in the state which includes, activating, mobilizing and strengthening of the state accountability commission.

In a statement, he said that People’s Democratic Party, National Conference had crippled the state accountability commission during their regimes because there are several cases registered with the commission against most of their party leaders.

Vakil termed ridiculous the National Conference claim that it will end corruption in the state once it comes to power but how can they end corruption when the party’s patron Farooq Abduallh was involved in 115 crore cricket scam and was currently out on bail.

The PC leader made the remarks during a series of public meeting in Rafiabad villages including Kutru Naribal, Balhama, Maqboolabad, Nowgam Targpora and Ladoora.

He lambasted upon the Peoples Democratic Party and National Conference for reducing the Article 370 to a hallow as these parties together made 42 amendments to facilitate the erosion of the special position of the state.

The leaders of these parties are now shedding crocodile tears but public has understood their politics of mockery and they won’t let these political parties to befool them again.

