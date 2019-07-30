PC will encourage sincere, collective efforts to defend special provisions: Sajad Lone

July 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Conference (PC) spokesperson Tuesday said that the party's Political Affairs Committee met today under the Chairmanship of Sajad Gani Lone to discuss and deliberate on party’s future strategy in wake of the recent political developments suggesting "threat" to the special identity of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.



While the party stressed that there is as yet no clear evidence, it underscored the need to not be off guard, the spokesperson said.



"The PAC was unanimous and unambiguous in its assertion that special provisions are irreversible and sacred for the people of Kashmir," he maintained.



He said the party has made an appeal to all those parties who believe in the defence of these special provisions to refrain from making attacks against each other at least for the duration when present political conditions are mired in suspense.