PC will emerge as kingmaker: Vakil

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 31:
Former Minister and senior leader of Peoples Conference (PC) Abdul Gani Vakil Thursday said that in the upcoming elections, PC will emerge as a kingmaker and will form a stable government in the State.
In a statement, Vakil, who last week joined Peoples Conference led by Sajjad Gani Lone, said all the like minded people have joined or are joining to make the third option stronger. “We will uproot the dynasty politics in J&K,” he vowed.
Terming the “dynasty” politics of NC and PDP as “the mother of all evils” the state of Jammu and Kashmir is facing at present, Vakil said it is the time for change and change will come once PDP and NC are buried in Kashmir politics once and forever. “Farooq Abdullah was the first leader who forged alliance with BJP to induct his son Omar Abdullah as Union Minister in BJP Govt and trust shown by BJP leadership in Omar Abdullah that he was allotted a portfolio of foreign affairs in order to tell the world that Kashmir is no issue and everything is alright in J&K,” Vakil added.
He accused the PDP and the NC of playing petty politics and joining hands with both BJP and Congress from time to time for the sake of power. “They didn’t hesitate in being hand in glove with Delhi to destroy special status of the State, and both the parties are now shamelessly shedding crocodile tears for vote politics,” Vakil said.