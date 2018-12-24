PC will contest from all 87 seats, provide an ‘alternative of hope’ in JK: Lone

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 23:
Peoples’ Conference President Sajad Gani Lone on Sunday said that Jammu Kashmir Peoples’ Conference would contest from all 87 seats in the upcoming elections in the State and claimed that his party “would provide a strong alternative of hope, inclusivity and amity” in the State.
As per a local news agency, KNS, he said this as he welcomed the new entrants including Ex-MLA Zanskar Muhammad Baqir Rizvi, Former PDP Spokesperson and Prominent Leader Bani Constituency Abhijeet Jasrotia, Nitin Jamwal, Parshotam Kumar, Ashish Pandita, Advocate Abrar Ahmed Khan and Advocate Irfan Inqlabi to the party at a function in Jammu.
The PC President said that the party “believes that J&K is a diverse mix of heterogeneous expectation and that the party would strive to deliver on these expectations with utmost sincerity and conviction”.
Senior Peoples’ Conference Leader Movli Imran Reza Ansari, who was present on the occasion, welcomed the new entrants into JKPC and said the party is “rapidly emerging as an alternative of constructive politics in the State and would fight the traditional system of tyranny, corruption and monopoly in all the three regions” of the State. “The twin regional parties who – keeping all their cosmetic differences at bay - have come together in an alliance of opportunism and greed in the State to prolong their familial monopoly. This monopoly has been a source of great suffering and misery for people in all the three regions of the State and we will fight against the NC-PDP alliance by delivering much needed change based on the empowerment of the traditionally disempowered sections”, Molvi Imran Reza Ansari said while speaking on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, PC President Sajad Gani Lone said that Peoples’ Conference would ensure that all the three regions of the State unite under a common goal to usher the State into an era of good governance, peace and amity. “We are committed to delivering on the heterogeneous expectations of people from the three regions of the State. Our focus is to empower dedicated, grassroots voices and leaders in all the three regions and create a cohesive, coherent political alternative to the traditional twin-party politics of theatrics, lies and hypocrisy. You will see the party strengthening its presence in every constituency of the State”, the PC Chairman added.
“The twin regional dynasts came together with a single purpose to fight against the emerging alternative – which they naturally consider a threat to their monopolistic system of exploitation, corruption and loot. We are committed to safeguarding Article 35-A and Article 370 from any further erosion and will support all sincere efforts to restore the State’s special status to its pristine form.”
“However, it is imperative that the two parties are exposed for their active role in the erosion of Article 370 till now. They were co-conspirators in every single script and machination launched against the State’s special status. We will come up with a factual, detailed white paper clearly exposing their devious role”, the PC Chairman said. (KNS)