PC will bring changes in governance system: Irfan Ansari

March 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

People’s Conference (PC) candidate for Srinagar Parliament Constituency, Irfan Reza Ansari Tuesday said there is need for revolutionary changes in governance system in Jammu and Kashmir to make it accountable and effective.

“Unfortunately, our system has been held hostage by so many structural impediments with the result benefits of various governmental policies and programs have not trickling down to the ground. That is why we see a lot of distress and frustration among people. We want to end this, if we get a chance. People of J&K deserve a better treatment with respect and dignity,” he said while welcoming various prominent political activists from Budgam and Srinagar districts into the party fold.

Irfan said that for good governance an enabling environment will be created to increase the role of citizenry in decision making at various levels. “There will be zero-tolerance approach to corruption & bribery. Anti-corruption institutions must be strengthened to check the menace. People will have a major role to play in ensuring transparency in the system,” he added.

Calling for performance audit of MPs from Kashmir, the party’s candidate for Srinagar Parliamentary constituency, Irfan Reza Ansari, said it is so sad to see how mandate of the people have been compromised by all those who have gone to parliament from here, over the years. “Look at their performance, it is abysmal. They didn’t even attend the parliament sessions where issues of people could have been raised effectively. If the PC is voted to parliament, we will make every effort to come up to the expectations of our people,” he added.

Peoples Conference General Secretary, Imran Reza Ansari, senior leader Abid Hussain Ansari and Political Secretary to Chairman, Shahid Rashid.

Those who joined the party include Molvi Tariq, Gh Hassan Khan, Advocate MIR Shabir, Peer Parvaiz, Mohammad Shafi, Mohammad Sayed, Mohammad Yousuf, Syed Maqsood and others.