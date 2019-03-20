About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

PC will bring changes in governance system: Irfan Ansari

People’s Conference (PC) candidate for Srinagar Parliament Constituency, Irfan Reza Ansari Tuesday said there is need for revolutionary changes in governance system in Jammu and Kashmir to make it accountable and effective.
“Unfortunately, our system has been held hostage by so many structural impediments with the result benefits of various governmental policies and programs have not trickling down to the ground. That is why we see a lot of distress and frustration among people. We want to end this, if we get a chance. People of J&K deserve a better treatment with respect and dignity,” he said while welcoming various prominent political activists from Budgam and Srinagar districts into the party fold.
Irfan said that for good governance an enabling environment will be created to increase the role of citizenry in decision making at various levels. “There will be zero-tolerance approach to corruption & bribery. Anti-corruption institutions must be strengthened to check the menace. People will have a major role to play in ensuring transparency in the system,” he added.
Calling for performance audit of MPs from Kashmir, the party’s candidate for Srinagar Parliamentary constituency, Irfan Reza Ansari, said it is so sad to see how mandate of the people have been compromised by all those who have gone to parliament from here, over the years. “Look at their performance, it is abysmal. They didn’t even attend the parliament sessions where issues of people could have been raised effectively. If the PC is voted to parliament, we will make every effort to come up to the expectations of our people,” he added.
Peoples Conference General Secretary, Imran Reza Ansari, senior leader Abid Hussain Ansari and Political Secretary to Chairman, Shahid Rashid.
Those who joined the party include Molvi Tariq, Gh Hassan Khan, Advocate MIR Shabir, Peer Parvaiz, Mohammad Shafi, Mohammad Sayed, Mohammad Yousuf, Syed Maqsood and others.

Latest News

JRL calls shutdown tomorrow against Rizwan custodial death

JRL calls shutdown tomorrow against Rizwan custodial death

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
APSCC reiterates demand for fresh probe into Chattisinghpora killings

APSCC reiterates demand for fresh probe into Chattisinghpora killings

Mar 19 | Agencies
ED attaches 13 assets in alleged funding against Salahuddin

ED attaches 13 assets in alleged funding against Salahuddin

Mar 19 | Press Trust of India
Centre misusing NIA to target Kashmiris: Soz

Centre misusing NIA to target Kashmiris: Soz

Mar 19 | Agencies
Woman jumps into river in Srinagar, rescued by passerby

Woman jumps into river in Srinagar, rescued by passerby

Mar 19 | Agencies
Increment only after students enrolled in Govt Schools, states Jammu C ...

Increment only after students enrolled in Govt Schools, states Jammu C ...

Mar 19 | Agencies
Drug peddler arrested, contraband recovered in Srinagar

Drug peddler arrested, contraband recovered in Srinagar

Mar 19 | Agencies
60-year-old man crushed to death by train in Kashmir

60-year-old man crushed to death by train in Kashmir

Mar 19 | Agencies
Police arrest 2 bovine smugglers in Kathua

Police arrest 2 bovine smugglers in Kathua

Mar 19 | Press Trust of India
Spontaneous shutdown, clashes in Awantipora against youth

Spontaneous shutdown, clashes in Awantipora against youth's custodial ...

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
GoI

GoI's 'repressive approach' forces Kashmiri youth to take up arms: Meh ...

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
Police, magisterial probe launched in Pulwama youth

Police, magisterial probe launched in Pulwama youth's custodial death

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
Pulwama youth

Pulwama youth's custodial death 'unacceptable': Omar

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
Death toll rises to 89 in Indonesia floods

Death toll rises to 89 in Indonesia floods

Mar 19 | AP/Press Trust of India
Pak SC to hear Sharif

Pak SC to hear Sharif's bail appeal on medical grounds

Mar 19 | Press Trust of India
Youth dies in Police custody in Srinagar

Youth dies in Police custody in Srinagar

Mar 19 | Javid Ahmad
Cleric among 11 detained during nocturnal raids in Pulwama

Cleric among 11 detained during nocturnal raids in Pulwama

Mar 19 | Javid Sofi
Terrorist behind mosque attacks will face

Terrorist behind mosque attacks will face 'full force of law': NZ PM

Mar 19 | AFP/Press Trust of India
India, Pak armies trade fire along LoC in Sunderbani, Akhnoor

India, Pak armies trade fire along LoC in Sunderbani, Akhnoor

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
UN received 259 sexual exploitation, abuse allegations in 2018: report

UN received 259 sexual exploitation, abuse allegations in 2018: report

Mar 19 | Press Trust of India
BJP

BJP's Sawant sworn in as Goa CM

Mar 19 | Press Trust of India
IUST postpones exams scheduled today

IUST postpones exams scheduled today

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

PC will bring changes in governance system: Irfan Ansari

              

People’s Conference (PC) candidate for Srinagar Parliament Constituency, Irfan Reza Ansari Tuesday said there is need for revolutionary changes in governance system in Jammu and Kashmir to make it accountable and effective.
“Unfortunately, our system has been held hostage by so many structural impediments with the result benefits of various governmental policies and programs have not trickling down to the ground. That is why we see a lot of distress and frustration among people. We want to end this, if we get a chance. People of J&K deserve a better treatment with respect and dignity,” he said while welcoming various prominent political activists from Budgam and Srinagar districts into the party fold.
Irfan said that for good governance an enabling environment will be created to increase the role of citizenry in decision making at various levels. “There will be zero-tolerance approach to corruption & bribery. Anti-corruption institutions must be strengthened to check the menace. People will have a major role to play in ensuring transparency in the system,” he added.
Calling for performance audit of MPs from Kashmir, the party’s candidate for Srinagar Parliamentary constituency, Irfan Reza Ansari, said it is so sad to see how mandate of the people have been compromised by all those who have gone to parliament from here, over the years. “Look at their performance, it is abysmal. They didn’t even attend the parliament sessions where issues of people could have been raised effectively. If the PC is voted to parliament, we will make every effort to come up to the expectations of our people,” he added.
Peoples Conference General Secretary, Imran Reza Ansari, senior leader Abid Hussain Ansari and Political Secretary to Chairman, Shahid Rashid.
Those who joined the party include Molvi Tariq, Gh Hassan Khan, Advocate MIR Shabir, Peer Parvaiz, Mohammad Shafi, Mohammad Sayed, Mohammad Yousuf, Syed Maqsood and others.

News From Rising Kashmir

;