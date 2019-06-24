PC to kick start public outreach program after working committee meets

June 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Working Committee of the Peoples’ Conference (PC) met to deliberate on activation of political activities for the upcoming Assembly elections.

“Peoples’ Conference Working Committee (WC) reiterated its commitment to continue in its mission of delivering a strong & viable alternative to the people of Jammu and Kashmir”, PC spokesperson said in a statement.

The members also decided to strengthen the party at grassroots level by focusing on creating and strengthening party organization at block and district levels. It was also decided that Peoples’ Conference will launch a concentrated public outreach program across the valley.

“PC will take a lead role in ensuring that the special provisions of the constitution are not tinkered with. The PC chairman emphasised that in our outreach program it is imperative that people are acquainted with the history of PC and explain in detail the role played by PC in safeguarding the special provisions and also the sacrifices rendered by the party. Ironically the cruel perpetrators of yesterday are shamelessly dressed up as the saviours of today and must be exposed for their role in weakening the special status of J&K”, he added.

PC Chairman Sajad Gani Lone, senior vice president Abdul Gani Vakil, General Secretary Imran Reza Ansari, Provincial President Mohammad Abbas Wani, senior leaders Bashir Ahmed Dar, Abid Hussain Ansari, Raja Aijaz Ali, Political Adviser to Chairman Rashid Mehmood, Political Secretary to Chairman Abdul Qayoom, Sheikh Imran and Spokesperson Adnan Ashraf Mir attended the meeting. (KNS)