PC to field candidates against ally BJP

Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Dec 21:
The Peoples Conference (PC) would field candidates against the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its ally in the previous assembly.
Addressing a news conference, the PC Chairman Friday announced that it would field candidates in all 87 assembly constituencies of the State, ruling out any alliance with BJP.
Flanked by Moulvi Imran Raza Ansari and Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, Lone said, “PC won’t forge any pre-poll alliance with any regional or national party for the assembly polls.”
He said PC was expanding and soon both new and old faces would join the party ranks.
Lone-led PC with the support of BJP had started to make inroads on Kashmir’s political map, a space previously dominated by two regional parties National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Lone, who referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his “big brother” was also BJP’s cabinet minister during their alliance with PDP that fell apart in June this year.
The PC’s decision to fight assembly polls solo might come as a surprise to many BJP leaders in New Delhi considering the fact that Lone is very close to BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav.
Reacting to NC Vice President Omar Abdullah’s demand for early polls, he said NC had no moral authority to call for early polls as they had boycotted the municipal and panchayat polls on the pretext of defending Article 35 A.
“Yes, election should be held soon and PC is asking for holding it in February but on what grounds is Omar sahab asking for early polls. Aren’t they supposed to defend Article 35 A before participating in any elections,” the PC Chairman said. “How much will they lie to people?”