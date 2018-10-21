PC set to emerge as a major force: Sajad Lone

‘Major gains in north Kashmir, most likely to get Mayor post in Srinagar’
Srinagar:
Peoples Conference (PC) supported—covertly by Ansaris,Yasir Reshi, Saifudin Bhat and others are set to emerge as a “major political force.” Party said on Saturday.
The party has made sweeping gains in at least five towns of North Kashmir. “We are most likely to have enough numbers for the post of Mayor for Srinagar city. They have especially done exceedingly well in areas dominated by the Ansaris in Srinagar city,” said the officials.
In a series of tweets, Sajad Lone expressed joy over what he described as excellent results. He also tweeted about PC not having a common symbol and that being the reason that the elected ward members are not shown as PC, but as independents. While Irfan Ansari younger brother of Molvi Imran Ansari openly managed the campaign in Srinagar, other elected rebel MLAs and MLCs led by Molvi Imran Ansari worked behind the scene.