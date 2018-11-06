PC set to create history, deliver change in Srinagar: Sajad Lone

Srinagar:
Chairman, Peoples Conference, Sajad Gani Lone on Monday said that his party was set to “create history and deliver change in Srinagar by winning the Mayoral and Deputy Mayoral elections in Srinagar with flying colours.”
In a statement issued from Srinagar, the PC chairman said that the PC Mayoral Candidate Junaid Azim Mattu and the independent Deputy Mayoral Candidate Muhammad Saleem Lone would win the elections and deliver on the promise of a developed, prosperous and progressive Srinagar.
“We are very confident that we will get both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts in the Srinagar Municipal Corporation. This will be a significant milestone that will signify a departure from the politics of exploitation, misrule and stagnation in Srinagar,” the statement said.
The elected Corporators will leave no stone unturned to meet the developmental and infrastructural challenges the City is faced with and also ensure that the quality of life for the citizens of the City is raised. There will be a perceptible and palpable change in Srinagar,” it said.
“The traditional exploiters, especially the Congress are trying to distort development by redefining it in terms of discord and social unrest. These are the people who were at the helm of affairs for decades and the masters of 1987 rigged elections which thrust the State into a violent state and after thousands of killings the State is yet to come out of it. I fail to understand how do they muster the courage to come and continue their litany of lies in front of the people. The die is cast, change will dawn on Srinagar City and deliverance will be redefined and identified with making Srinagar a world-class tourist city,” the PC Chairman said.