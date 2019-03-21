PC serves anti-Kashmir rhetoric of RSS- BJP in JK: NC

March 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Wednesday said that Peoples Conference serves the purpose of anti-Kashmir rhetoric of RSS- BJP in the state.

Party’s Provincial Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar while trashing the allegations of PC President Sajad Gani Lone against the party said, “Sajad lone is speaking from the lap of RSS. It is obvious that any attempt to give state a collective voice is bound to hurt his interests, as it serves his masters to have a fractured mandate to help them attack states unique identity and integrity of the state.”

Dar said that PC being a crony of RSS-BJP lacks the moral disposition to raise finger at National Conference. “Sajad is following the footsteps of his father, who barefacedly, in an interview to blitz magazine had revealed his abhorrence for Article 370. Late Lone had barefacedly asserted that Art 370 should be done away with. Keeping in line with his filial disposition, Sajad is also complaining of any effort aimed to give state a collective voice for safeguarding the special status of our state,” he said.

Party spokesperson said that Sajad owes an explanation to the people of state about the marked change from being the pioneers of separatist politics to sitting into the lap of RSS.

Party spokesperson while ridiculing Imran Ansari’s recent statements, said, “The filial attainments of Sidra Scandal, Income tax bungling, PNB default cases and other land grab issues does not afford him a chance to indulge in mudslinging at others.” “Ansari and Sajad are a part of the larger game plan of RSS-BJP aimed to destroy the special status of state by hatching out sinister and insalubrious conspiracies against others. However people are privy to everything and in the forthcoming elections they will be given a befitting reply,” he added.

