April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

PC resorting to blatant lies to hide failures: NC

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Thursday rejected the allegations of People’s Conference president Sajad Gani Lone about NC eroding the State Autonomy as a bout of frustration and an admission of defeat before the parliamentary elections.
Party Provincial Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said, “The statement that was put out from PC yesterday is a sheer mockery and charade of historical facts. The untaught and dim-witted apologists as have been hired by Lone, doesn’t know the difference between amendments and constitutional orders.”
Imran said that PC is unnerved by the swarming response of the people to National Conference and its agenda of protecting the identity and integrity of the state. “Lone was a part of BJP –PDP coalition government; we didn’t saw him raise any qualms when GST was being implemented in the state. We didn’t saw him throw tantrums then, had he raised his voice then it would have made an impact. He did raise his voice but that was for getting plush Cabinet post. BJP functionaries have on record said that Sajad is their own man. Sajad has time and again refereed to PM Modi as his elder brother. The high-spirited friendship of PC and BJP was exhibited in the ULB polls as well.”
Imran said that people remember how Sajad praised Modi at a time when minorities particularly Muslims were being targeted by RSS backed cow vigilantes. “His embrace with PM Modi is still alive in the explicit memories of people. Having being failed to inspire the people, lone has ashamedly taken to blatant lying and concocting facts. However he stands no ground. People have already made their mind to give befitting reply to RSS poster boys Sajad lone and et al.”

