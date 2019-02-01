PC, PDP slam Omar

Sheikh introduced PSA; Farooq POTA; Omar extended NIA’s jurisdiction: Sajjad
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 31:
The Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Gani Lone and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday hit-out at National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah for his marks that if his party comes to power he would revoke the stringent Public Safety Act in Kashmir.
“Omar Abdullah says will repeal PSA if NC elected with majority. This Act was introduced by Sheikh sahib in 1975. Initially meant for timber smugglers. Was misused. From 1975 to 1989 NC was in power. NC introduced it misused it and now wants votes to repeal it (sic),” tweeted Sajjad.
He further wrote, “1st generation Sheikh sahib : PSA introduced, NC 2nd generation Dr Farooq sahib - POTA introduced to state and 3rd generation Omar Abdullah - jurisdiction of NIA extended to J&K by NC”.
The PDP on its official twitter handle also hit out at Omar.
“A party that coined the idea and acts like PSA, POTA, AFSPA to muzzle the dissent voices, rigged elections in 1987, booked elected people in jails and declared them militants are now asking for majority to revoke PSA. Illogical!” the party tweeted.
“Oh really! You had absolute mandate in past and people have seen the worst. Forget rigging, could you brief us who coined PSA,” tweeted PDP youth leader Waheed-ur-Rehman.