PC pays homage to July 13 martyrs

July 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A delegation of Peoples Conference Saturday visited martyrs graveyard to pay glowing tributes to martyrs of July 13, 1931.

According to a statement issued by the party, a PC delegation led by Deputy Mayor and party leader Sheikh Mohammad Imran visited Mazar-e-Shuhda to offer fateh and tributes to the martyrs who immortalised their courageous fight by rendering the ultimate sacrifice of their lives.

Meanwhile PC General Secretary Imran Reza Ansari while paying homage to the martyrs said that the martyrs of July 13, 1931 fought for protecting the dignity and honor of Kashmiris.

“The valiant struggle of 1931 was for change, a struggle against monarchy, oppression and feudal repression and their sacrifices would continue to inspire people of the state to fight for their rights, dignity and justice,” he said.