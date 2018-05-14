PC organizes blood camp in memory of Abdul Gani Lone

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Peoples Conference led by Bilal Gani Lone Sunday organized a blood donation camp here at Sanatnagar in connection with the 16th death anniversary of late Khawaja Abdul Gani Lone, a member of the executive committee of erstwhile Joint Hurriyat.
The death anniversary of late Abdul Gani Lone falls on May 21.
However, the blood donation camp was organized prior to the date of Lone’s anniversary due to the commencement of the holy month Ramadan.
The camp was organized in the remembrance of Shaheed-e-Hurriyat Khawaja Abdul Gani Lone. The donors in hundreds from different areas donated their blood in the camp, in which over 100 blood pints were donated.
Senior Hurriyat (M) executive member and PC chairman, Bilal Gani Lone said that “the blood donation was organized in the remembrance of those who sacrificed their lives for the Kashmir struggle including the Abdul Gani Lone”.
He said that the blood will be donated to the hospital for the patients including the injured persons.