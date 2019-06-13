PC announces restructuring of Srinagar district body

June 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Conference General Secretary Imran Reza Ansari Wednesday announced party’s decision to abolish previous party posts in district Srinagar as part of restructuring party’s district body.

PC General Secretary said that “Peoples Conference has started a restructuring process in which a new hierarchal structure for Srinagar District will be announced very soon. All previous party posts for District Srinagar stand abolished until the new body is reconstituted.”