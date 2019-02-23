PC announces party restructuring

Vakil senior vice-president, Ansari party’s general secretary
Srinagar:
Peoples Conference (PC) on Friday started restructuring process in which a new hierarchical structure would be unveiled shortly, party spokesperson said.
According to a statement issued here, the Chairman has abolished all previous central posts and approved the appointment of key leaders in the party at different positions. The party would formally release the new hierarchical structure at a later date. The present appointments would be a part of the new upcoming hierarchical structure.
The Chairman has approved the name of Abdul Gani Vakil for the post of senior vice-president while as Imran Reza Ansari would be the party’s general secretary. Rashid Mehmood and Advocate Rashid Lone have been appointed as political advisers to the party Chairman, Sajad Lone. The party has also strengthened its communications team with the party chairman approving the appointment of Junaid Mattu as chief spokesperson and Adnan Ashraf Mir as spokesperson for the party.