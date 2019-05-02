PC, AIP absconding from south Kashmir

May 02, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Peoples Conference (PC) and Awami Ittihad Party (AIP) who were ardently campaigning in north Kashmir districts for the Baramulla parliament seat have been conspicuously absent in south Kashmir areas where campaigning for the last phase of polling is currently underway.

Sajad Gani Lone-led PC has not organised any mega rally for their candidate Choudhary Zaffar Ali in any of the four districts of south Kashmir till date.

The polling for two districts – Anantnag and Kulgam - has already been completed while the remaining two districts of Pulwama and Shopian are scheduled to vote on May 6.

The development comes in the backdrop of mega campaigning rallies by both the PC and AIP for the Baramulla parliament seat that went to polling in the first phase on April 11.

PC Chairman Sajad Gani Lone himself has been absent from the campaigning for the party candidates for Srinagar and Anantnag parliament seats while the second-rung party leaders including Vice President Abdul Gani Vakil, General Secretary Imran Reza Ansari and party’s spokesperson and incumbent SMC Mayor Junaid Mattu have also been missing from the campaign trail in south Kashmir.

PC had fielded prominent Shia cleric Imran Reza Ansari’s brother Irfan Ansari for the Srinagar parliamentary seat.

AIP has also followed the same strategy of “political absenteeism”.

The party addressed just a single rally in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on April 20 in stark contrast of his blitzkrieg campaigning in north Kashmir where he used to campaign on a daily basis till 12 in the midnight.

AIP has fielded political half-pint Zubair Masoodi for the Anantnag seat while for Srinagar seat they had fielded journalist-turned-politician Rashid Rahil.

PC and AIP’s disinterest in campaigning for south Kashmir comes in stark contrast of the campaigning by National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Congress whose top leadership has been extensively on campaigning trail across south Kashmir.

Even the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sofi Yousuf’s campaigning was addressed by party’s national general secretary Ram Madhav in Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

In the north, both PC and AIP chiefs had addressed rallies in all assembly segments with PC vociferously claiming that a “caravan of change” had been set in motion by the party for all three parliamentary seats in the Valley.

However, in Srinagar, the PC and AIP chiefs skipped many assembly segments, remaining conspicuously absent from south Kashmir.

Talking to Rising Kashmir PC leader and Anantnag seat candidate, Choudhary Zafar Ali said he cannot answer as to why the PC leaders including the PC chairman Lone did not campaign in south Kashmir.

“I am myself focusing on the upper reaches of south Kashmir,” he said adding that he believes PC needed to structure the party in the north in comparison to south Kashmir. “Here they have party structure through me. So they needed to focus more on the north. Still, I cannot answer on the leadership’s behalf.”

Interestingly AIP’s candidate Zubair Masoodi has listed himself as an independent candidate in his affidavit before the Returning Officer for Anantnag parliamentary seat.

Polling for two out of three phases of Anantnag parliament seat has been completed with campaigning in Pulwama and Shopian for the third phase due to end by May 4 evening.

The seat is being contested by 18 candidates including PDP President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, NC’s Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi and State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir locked in a close fight.

In 2014, Mehbooba won the seat only to be left vacant by her in 2016 to take over as the first woman chief minister of the State.

The 2017 by-election to the seat was postponed after violence had erupted in the by-election to the Srinagar parliament seat.