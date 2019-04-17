PC activist injured during north Kashmir election rally dies

April 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

An activist of Peoples Conference (PC) on Tuesday succumbed at a hospital in Srinagar a week after he fell from a moving car in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The deceased was identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Mohammad Mir, a resident of Bhawan Watser, Rajwar area of the district.

PC chairman Sajad Lone also expressed his sadness on the death of PC activist.

“Mushtaq Ahmed of Bowan our Deh president breathed his last. He was injured in our rally at Handwara. We salute u Mushtaq. I am sad and heartbroken. I wish I could make it up to u for all that U did for me and the party. But u r no more. May Allah grant u Jannat,” Lone said in a tweet.

The 37-year old activist fell from a moving vehicle near Bakhihaker in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on April 9.