PC a Handwara-specific party: Mir

• PDP, NC boycott aided BJP
• Only C-graders won ULB polls
• PDP, NC boycott aided BJP
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Nov 15:
State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir while terming Sajad Gani Lone led Peoples Conference (PC) as a “Handwara-specific party” said Lone derives support of his father’s Hurriyat clout and two rebel People Democratic Party (PDP) leaders who could not even win Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls in their own assembly segments.
Talking to Rising Kashmir ahead of the first phase of voting for the Panchayat polls, Mir said, “PC isn't a pan-Valley party. It is a party confined to Handwara where Sajad Lone has his father's base because of Hurriyat.”
Mir said while Sajad enjoys his personal and father’s clout because of Hurriyat, PC’s only other MLA from Kupwara was facing an “existential crisis”.
“Where else is he (Lone) visible? His other ally Yasir Reshi couldn’t form a local body committee in his own segment,” the Congress chief said. “Same goes for Imran Reza Ansari, who also failed to form a local committee in Pattan.”
On the chances of Congress winning Panchayat polls, Mir said the party had already asked its leaders to nominate their own people whom they deemed fit for representing the party in Panchayats.
“It’s an election without party symbols. We are encouraging people to contest at their own levels in the party,” Mir said. “I nominated some 250 people in my own assembly segment to contest. We can’t identify people in this election as Congressmen or of any other party.”
On the boycott of PDP and National Conference (NC) in ULB polls, Mir said BJP’s space in the Valley primarily increased by the boycott of the two regional parties.
“Congress doesn’t have influence in all the assembly segments in the Valley. We have never claimed it but BJP expanded their space where NC and PDP didn’t compete,” Mir said.
“We stopped BJP in segments where we had influence but if PDP and NC would have fought ULB polls, BJP would have had a diminished space,” he said
Mir claimed Congress won 15 ULB segments in the Valley in comparison to just three in the last ULB polls.
On the reports of dissolution of the Legislative Assembly and fresh polls, the Congress President said, “The situation isn’t conducive for ULB and Panchayat polls but if BJP-led government has decided to conduct fresh assembly polls then local leaders have very less say.”
Mir said the Governor would be guided by what New Delhi decides.
“We had asked not to hold local bodies’ polls but they didn’t listen,” Mir said. “In ULB polls, no A-grade person contested. All those forcefully brought in to contest were C-graders.”
Referring to the praise of Governor’s rule by BJP national General Secretary, Ram Madhav, Mir said the tenure of Governor’s rule would be evaluated once a newly-elected State government assumes power.
“Right now Governor and his ‘three-and-a-half advisors’ who are all bureaucrats are calling the shots without an opposition to evaluate and criticise,” he said. “They have so far only cleared things, which the previous PDP-BJP government couldn’t.”
Mir said so far, New Delhi was fulfilling the target of schemes and projects through the Governor, which PDP-BJP failed to achieve.