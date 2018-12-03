Pb Cabinet hails decision to build Kartarpur corridor as ‘historic step’, passes special resolution

Press Trust of IndiaChandigarh
The Punjab Cabinet Monday passed a special resolution hailing the decision to build the Kartarpur corridor as a "historic step".
On November 26, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had laid the foundation stone for the Kartarpur corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur.
The much-awaited corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur - the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak Dev - with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Gurdaspur district.
The Punjab Council of Ministers under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Monday, passed another special resolution to set up a Dera Baba Nanak Development Authority for the development and beautification of the area in and around Dera Baba Nanak ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, a spokesperson said.
The chief minister has already announced a slew of development projects to upgrade infrastructure and facilities for lakhs of pilgrims expected to visit the area during the occasion, for which a year-long celebration were kicked off by the state government on November 23.
In its special resolution, the cabinet welcomed the "opening" of the Kartarpur corridor as a "historic step" to mark the auspicious occasion.
It will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Guru Nanak Dev.