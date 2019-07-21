Paucity of funds mars PMKSY in JK

July 21, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

With the paucity of funds, the Government of India’s much hyped Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojna Scheme (PMKSY) is facing severe bottlenecks in Jammu and Kashmir—affecting its functioning.

The PMKSY aims to achieve convergence of investments in irrigation at the field level.

The farmers in the state face issues due to lack of irrigation facilities. The experts also said that the government should focus on irrigation facilities for the entire agriculture sector to yield better crop.

Abdul Salam, a farmer from Ganderbal said the irregular rainfall has dented their hopes and it has affected the agricultural yield.

“During summers, snow melts to feed the streams, which are our main source of irrigation. But that is not enough, we are not get enough water for the crops,” he said.

Another farmer from South said that his agricultural land is mainly dependent on the streams and on ground, no irrigation facilities are visible.

“Government shall implement the irrigation schemes, as it is high time for the government to provide us facilities,” he said.

Abdul Ahad Sofi, a noted Pomologist, said the state has many natural resources especially rivers, but the water is wasted.

“The government can use proper irrigation channels and schemes through which the water can be used properly.”

The PMKYS is a national mission to improve farm productivity and ensure better utilisation of the resources in every state.

The scheme was approved in 2015 at the meeting of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).

Under the title of ‘Har Khet ko Pani’ the scheme has been formulated with the vision of extending the coverage of irrigation and improving water use efficiency ‘More crop per drop' in a focused manner with end to end solution on source creation, distribution, management, field application and extension activities.

Director Agriculture Kashmir, Syed Altaf Aijaz Andrabi, said that implementing PMKSY in the state would take time and once they receive funds from the central government then only there will be complete irrigation facilities in the state.

“According to the PMKSY scheme, every agricultural field will be given water facilities. It is a larger project and for implementing it. We need to have large budget which we currently do not have,” he said.

He said the state's 60 per cent land has irrigation facility while the remaining 40 per cent comes under Karewa land.

“Government of India and the state government are trying their best to create water resources for irrigating the land,” he said. He said it would take years to irrigate the whole land.

“Irrigating the whole land of the state will be possible only when unauthorised construction on agricultural land will be stopped. If there will be no agricultural land, where we will provide irrigation facilities,” he said.



