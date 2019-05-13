About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Paucity of basic facilities dampened Ramadan festivities: Imran

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Sunday asserted that the incumbent governor administration has abjectly failed to deliver on the daunting issues that the state is facing, saying that the people across the state are ruing for basic facilities.

Party’s provincial spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said Scores of delegations met him at party headquarters Nawa- e- Subha, Srinagar on Sunday and apprised him about the paucity of various essential amenities in their areas. The people who had called upon the provincial spokesperson apprised him that the skyrocketing prices and inadequate supply of electricity has dampened their Ramazaan festivities. The visiting delegation also appraised the party spokesperson about the appalling condition of roads, by lanes, alleys in their respective areas.

Party’s provincial spokesperson while interacting with the visiting delegations said, “The situation is no different across the valley. Unfortunately, the administration has left the people to fend for them. It was expected of the state administration to rise up to the demands of the people by ensuring them all basic and effective amenities. But the administration seems to have no compassion for the people who continue to hanker for basic and effective amenities,” he said adding, “The implementation of NFSA has adversely affected lakhs of APL and BPL consumers in the state. The ambiguous categorization of consumer enrollment undertaken by the former BJP-PDP government has made it difficult for the people to run their households. During the holy month of Ramadan, there is an exponential increase in the demand of people especially Sugar. It was expected of the incumbent governor administration to rise up to the occasion and increase the quota of ration especially Sugar during the month of Ramadan, but to our dismay, nothing was done in that direction as well.”

While interacting with the visiting delegations Imran said that the ill-fated North Pole South Pole alliance of PDP and BJP hit every single vital sector of the state adversely. “The former coalition partners BJP and PDP have ruined the institutions of the state and their working. The ineptitude that has beset the administration is a gift of former BJP-PDP government. People are ambiguous as to where they should turn to for help. People have come to understand the slyness of PDP and the proxies of BJP in the state. The former BJP-PDP government has punched the stomachs of people and has been anti-poor throughout its stint in power,” he said.
Imran assured the visiting delegations that he would raise their concerns at an appropriate forum. “People do remember the former NC government led by Omar Sahib for its pro-poor measures. People do remember how the former government led by Omar Sahib gave free ration to the people post 2014 floods for six months. Keeping in view the good work in terms of infrastructure augmentation, and ensuring basic facilities, people are turning to us for help. The National Conference has always prized the belief of people in it, and we will continue to lend a voice to them. The party leadership has been making repeated appeals to the governor administration to ensure a steady supply of electricity, ration to people. However, our pleas seem to have fallen on deaf ears. I take this opportunity and urge the incumbent governor administration to make it a priority to rise up to the exigencies of the ensuing holy month and ensure speedy mitigation of the problems of people,’’ he said.

 

Latest News

Suspicious youth detained outside Army camp in Jammu

Suspicious youth detained outside Army camp in Jammu

May 12 | Press Trust of India
Devender Rana bats for regional autonomy in J-K

Devender Rana bats for regional autonomy in J-K

May 12 | Press Trust of India
Sumbal rape a black stain on J&K’s social fabric, rich culture: Geelan ...

Sumbal rape a black stain on J&K’s social fabric, rich culture: Geelan ...

May 12 | Agencies
UN kicks off major climate change effort

UN kicks off major climate change effort

May 12 | Press Trust of India
Body of 3-year old girl retrieved from Jehlum in Khanbal Anantnag

Body of 3-year old girl retrieved from Jehlum in Khanbal Anantnag

May 12 | Agencies
Modi

Modi's cloud comments painfully embarrassing: Mehbooba

May 12 | Press Trust of India
17 youth detained in Tral village

17 youth detained in Tral village

May 12 | Rising Kashmir News
Pak PM condemns Gwadar hotel attack as bid to

Pak PM condemns Gwadar hotel attack as bid to 'sabotage' economic proj ...

May 12 | Press Trust of India
Minor girl

Minor girl's rape: Massive protests in Bandipora's Shadipora

May 12 | M T Rasool
Balakot strike: Omar takes jibe at Modi

Balakot strike: Omar takes jibe at Modi

May 12 | Agencies
Militants killed in Shopian gunfight identified

Militants killed in Shopian gunfight identified

May 12 | Javid Sofi
Only stranded civilian vehicles allowed on Jmu-Sgr highway

Only stranded civilian vehicles allowed on Jmu-Sgr highway

May 12 | Press Trust of India
Slain Shopian militant

Slain Shopian militant's wife loses battle with tumour

May 12 | Javid Sofi
Two army men injured in UBGL blast in Machil

Two army men injured in UBGL blast in Machil

May 12 | RK Online Desk
Polling underway in 58 seats in penultimate phase of LS polls

Polling underway in 58 seats in penultimate phase of LS polls

May 12 | Press Trust of India
Man dies, two injured in mishaps on Sgr-Jmu highway

Man dies, two injured in mishaps on Sgr-Jmu highway

May 12 | RK Online Desk
Israel reopens Gaza crossings as calm restored

Israel reopens Gaza crossings as calm restored

May 12 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Two militants killed in Shopian gunfight

Two militants killed in Shopian gunfight

May 12 | RK Online Desk
Female Afghan former journalist shot dead in Kabul

Female Afghan former journalist shot dead in Kabul

May 12 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Militant killed in ongoing Shopian gunfight

Militant killed in ongoing Shopian gunfight

May 12 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Paucity of basic facilities dampened Ramadan festivities: Imran

              

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Sunday asserted that the incumbent governor administration has abjectly failed to deliver on the daunting issues that the state is facing, saying that the people across the state are ruing for basic facilities.

Party’s provincial spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said Scores of delegations met him at party headquarters Nawa- e- Subha, Srinagar on Sunday and apprised him about the paucity of various essential amenities in their areas. The people who had called upon the provincial spokesperson apprised him that the skyrocketing prices and inadequate supply of electricity has dampened their Ramazaan festivities. The visiting delegation also appraised the party spokesperson about the appalling condition of roads, by lanes, alleys in their respective areas.

Party’s provincial spokesperson while interacting with the visiting delegations said, “The situation is no different across the valley. Unfortunately, the administration has left the people to fend for them. It was expected of the state administration to rise up to the demands of the people by ensuring them all basic and effective amenities. But the administration seems to have no compassion for the people who continue to hanker for basic and effective amenities,” he said adding, “The implementation of NFSA has adversely affected lakhs of APL and BPL consumers in the state. The ambiguous categorization of consumer enrollment undertaken by the former BJP-PDP government has made it difficult for the people to run their households. During the holy month of Ramadan, there is an exponential increase in the demand of people especially Sugar. It was expected of the incumbent governor administration to rise up to the occasion and increase the quota of ration especially Sugar during the month of Ramadan, but to our dismay, nothing was done in that direction as well.”

While interacting with the visiting delegations Imran said that the ill-fated North Pole South Pole alliance of PDP and BJP hit every single vital sector of the state adversely. “The former coalition partners BJP and PDP have ruined the institutions of the state and their working. The ineptitude that has beset the administration is a gift of former BJP-PDP government. People are ambiguous as to where they should turn to for help. People have come to understand the slyness of PDP and the proxies of BJP in the state. The former BJP-PDP government has punched the stomachs of people and has been anti-poor throughout its stint in power,” he said.
Imran assured the visiting delegations that he would raise their concerns at an appropriate forum. “People do remember the former NC government led by Omar Sahib for its pro-poor measures. People do remember how the former government led by Omar Sahib gave free ration to the people post 2014 floods for six months. Keeping in view the good work in terms of infrastructure augmentation, and ensuring basic facilities, people are turning to us for help. The National Conference has always prized the belief of people in it, and we will continue to lend a voice to them. The party leadership has been making repeated appeals to the governor administration to ensure a steady supply of electricity, ration to people. However, our pleas seem to have fallen on deaf ears. I take this opportunity and urge the incumbent governor administration to make it a priority to rise up to the exigencies of the ensuing holy month and ensure speedy mitigation of the problems of people,’’ he said.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;