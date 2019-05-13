Paucity of basic facilities dampened Ramadan festivities: Imran

May 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Sunday asserted that the incumbent governor administration has abjectly failed to deliver on the daunting issues that the state is facing, saying that the people across the state are ruing for basic facilities.

Party’s provincial spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said Scores of delegations met him at party headquarters Nawa- e- Subha, Srinagar on Sunday and apprised him about the paucity of various essential amenities in their areas. The people who had called upon the provincial spokesperson apprised him that the skyrocketing prices and inadequate supply of electricity has dampened their Ramazaan festivities. The visiting delegation also appraised the party spokesperson about the appalling condition of roads, by lanes, alleys in their respective areas.

Party’s provincial spokesperson while interacting with the visiting delegations said, “The situation is no different across the valley. Unfortunately, the administration has left the people to fend for them. It was expected of the state administration to rise up to the demands of the people by ensuring them all basic and effective amenities. But the administration seems to have no compassion for the people who continue to hanker for basic and effective amenities,” he said adding, “The implementation of NFSA has adversely affected lakhs of APL and BPL consumers in the state. The ambiguous categorization of consumer enrollment undertaken by the former BJP-PDP government has made it difficult for the people to run their households. During the holy month of Ramadan, there is an exponential increase in the demand of people especially Sugar. It was expected of the incumbent governor administration to rise up to the occasion and increase the quota of ration especially Sugar during the month of Ramadan, but to our dismay, nothing was done in that direction as well.”

While interacting with the visiting delegations Imran said that the ill-fated North Pole South Pole alliance of PDP and BJP hit every single vital sector of the state adversely. “The former coalition partners BJP and PDP have ruined the institutions of the state and their working. The ineptitude that has beset the administration is a gift of former BJP-PDP government. People are ambiguous as to where they should turn to for help. People have come to understand the slyness of PDP and the proxies of BJP in the state. The former BJP-PDP government has punched the stomachs of people and has been anti-poor throughout its stint in power,” he said.

Imran assured the visiting delegations that he would raise their concerns at an appropriate forum. “People do remember the former NC government led by Omar Sahib for its pro-poor measures. People do remember how the former government led by Omar Sahib gave free ration to the people post 2014 floods for six months. Keeping in view the good work in terms of infrastructure augmentation, and ensuring basic facilities, people are turning to us for help. The National Conference has always prized the belief of people in it, and we will continue to lend a voice to them. The party leadership has been making repeated appeals to the governor administration to ensure a steady supply of electricity, ration to people. However, our pleas seem to have fallen on deaf ears. I take this opportunity and urge the incumbent governor administration to make it a priority to rise up to the exigencies of the ensuing holy month and ensure speedy mitigation of the problems of people,’’ he said.

