April 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Patwari arrested for taking bribe

Anti-Corruption Bureau, South Kashmir Wednesday arrested Patwari for accepting the bribe money.
A complaint was lodged by Ather Bashir against Bashir Ahmad Patwari Halqa Nasrulla pora Budgam alleging therein that the said Patwari has taken Rs. 8000 from him for issuing Fard-i-Intikhab related to 8 marlas of land at Gallwanpora which were purchased by his sister and that the Patwari was demanding an amount of Rs. 2000/- more for the same.
Accordingly, a trap team was constituted and case FIR No. 07/2019 registered in Police Station Anti-Corruption Bureau Central Kashmir.
Further investigations are going on into the case.

 

